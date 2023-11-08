'ARMY I'm sorry’: BTS' Jungkook critiques his The TODAY Show performance; Comments on live singing

BTS' Jungkook is getting all the love and appreciation for his spectacular live performances amid GOLDEN album promotions. He recently appeared on The TODAY Show held in the city of New York in the United States. He performed a few of his tracks from GOLDEN as part of its Citi Concert Series, and fans in huge numbers gathered to witness this moment live. The 3D singer shared a message to his fans after the show.

BTS' Jungkook shares a message on Weverse

It was extremely cold before his performance was scheduled to take place. Before the main show, BTS' Jungkook appeared for rehearsals in a puffer jacket over his coat. He was shivering with a bittering cold and even had a hit pack in his hands. The singer was cheered on by his fans, who showed all their support for the BTS' maknae.

After the performance, he took to Weverse, where he posted a message dedicated to the Army and apologized for his vocal performance not being up to a certain quality bar set by him. The message in Korean translates to "ARMY... I'm sorry... I messed up the live (singing); ya, I don't have any excuse; I'll do better for the next live broadcast."

Soon, all the support came pouring in for the artist because he did exceptionally well with his live performance, and nobody can say otherwise. Despite the weather conditions, The Seven's singer showcased incredible vocal capabilities. His message reflects the humbleness and constant work he puts in only to give the best to his fans.

We hope to convey to Jungkook that he was in no way lacking in today's performance. His crisp dance moves and choreography for the dance break of Standing Next to You sent fans screaming.

GOLDEN singer performed at The Today Show - Citi Concert Series

The event was held in New York at an open stage. It is famous for hosting pop stars and icons with their latest releases. BTS' Jungkook was seen beaming in high spirits and felt cheerful. He also took out time to interact with his fans, and one such interaction was way too cute. An army kid celebrated her tenth birthday by watching his performance. Jungkook was delighted to see his youngest fan supporting him, and he sent birthday wishes her way. For the fans, he performed tracks like Seven, 3D, and Standing Next To You.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook at The TODAY Show: Wows crowd with songs from GOLDEN amid quivering cold