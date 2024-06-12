‘ARMY is best’: BTS’ Jin thanks fans for visiting at agency, reporters for pretty military discharge pictures

Today, Jin from BTS completed his military service and was greeted warmly by his fellow BTS members: RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They celebrated his return with hugs, spent quality time together, and shared moments on Instagram stories. Jin also expressed his gratitude on the fan community app Weverse, thanking both reporters for their hard work and fans for visiting him.

BTS’ Jin thanks reporters and fans

BTS' Jin expressed his gratitude on the fan community app Weverse for the reporters who attended his military discharge session today, June 12 KST. In his message, he wrote, "Thank you so much to the people and reporters that came and took pretty discharge pictures."

He also extended his thanks to his fandom, ARMY, who gathered outside BTS' agency, HYBE's building, just to catch a glimpse of him and welcome him back after his two-year mandatory military service.

In his message, Jin expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the ARMYs who gathered in front of the company and showered him with love on the occasion of his discharge. He mentioned his desire to come out and greet them but realized it would have caused chaos due to the massive crowd.

Jin emphasized how thankful he was for all the love, stating, "Our ARMY is the best." People who witnessed the scene outside HYBE shared pictures and videos showcasing the massive crowd gathered to cheer Jin on, highlighting the overwhelming support he received after coming back from his two-year mandatory military service.

Advertisement

BTS’ Jin gets discharged from Military today

On the morning of June 12, Jin completed his military service under the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

Upon his discharge, BTS members RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are currently fulfilling their military duties, welcomed Jin with warm hugs. RM added to the celebratory atmosphere by personally playing BTS' hit song Dynamite on the saxophone.

Jin served in the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, where he excelled in all aspects of his service. He received outstanding evaluations for his marksmanship, physical fitness, and mental fortitude, earning him the prestigious title of a special warrior.

Jin's remarkable performance was recognized through early promotions and his appointment as a drill instructor at the training center, showcasing his dedication and leadership during his military tenure.

ALSO READ: I’m back': BTS’ Jin posts OT7 picture with RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook; talks about FESTA 2024’s hug event