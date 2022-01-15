ARMY makes BTS' Jin trend after winning Best K-drama OST at The HallyuTalk Awards; Reactions

The inaugural edition of The HallyuTalk Awards took place on January 14, 2022, celebrating the K-world and bringing Hallyu fans together. After a whopping total of 4.5 lac votes pouring in to make their favs win at the 100 percent fan-voted award ceremony, BTS was the big winner of the night, taking home 6 out of the total 13 awards.

The legendary group took home awards for Best Squad of 2021, Best Jam of the Year for ‘Butter’, Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021 (for their iconic performance of ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN), and the title of HallyuTalk Moment of 2021 for the launch of the members’ personal Instagram accounts. BTS’ V was also voted Fashionista of the Year, and BTS’ Jin took home the award for the fan-suggested Fan-tastic category, Best K-Drama OST of 2021, for his soulful soundtrack ‘Yours’ from ‘Jirisan’. Jin’s OST won with an overwhelming 83 percent of votes despite being up against some big names, including Sam Kim’s ‘Love Me Like That’ from ‘Nevertheless’, Baek Z Young’s ‘IF I' from ‘The King’s Affection’, and Car, The Garden’s ‘Romantic Sunday’ from ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’.

The BTS ARMY voted in massive numbers, and their efforts paid off! BTS fans took to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate Jin, and made the BTS member and the OST trend worldwide on the social networking site after he won an award for his first solo OST at The HallyuTalk Awards. ‘BEST OST YOURS’ trended worldwide at number 6, and ‘CONGRATULATIONS JIN’ followed at number 7 on the worldwide trends.

ARMY also trended hashtags in India, with ‘#YoursBestOST2021’ at number 3, ‘BEST OST YOURS’ at number 5, and ‘CONGRATULATIONS JIN’ at number 7.

Here are some of our favourite reactions from the ARMY upon learning that Jin’s OST ‘Yours’ had won its first award:

BTS’ Jin’s OST for ‘Jirisan’ has been making impressive records ever since its release. The song debuted at no. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, and even topped the list of Top 10 K-Drama OSTs by Genius Korea.