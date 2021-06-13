  1. Home
  2. entertainment

ARMY shower love & appreciation upon BTS members on their 8th debut anniversary; Trend #TinyLoveLettersTo8TS

BTS members drop a heartwarming Festa video as ARMY take over Twitter sharing messages of love, joy and comfort dedicated to the septet. Read on to find out.
985 reads Mumbai
BTS members strike a pose for Muster 2021 BTS members strike a pose for Muster 2021 (Pic credit - HYBE)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"8 years ago, stars aligned and bought seven angels into our lives and changed it forever!" Well, you may wonder what is all the 'star' and 'angel' talk about! Well, the beautiful verse is dedicated to BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan. The immensely talented septet debuted on June 13, 2013, with their album, 2 Kool 4 Skool, accompanied by the lead single, No More Dream and changed the course of the music industry and our collective lives forever.  

Over the years, the group has risen to the ranks with their amazing wealth of talent, charisma, wholesome personalities and positively driven attitude! BTS represents the voice of the youth and their incredibly versatile discography is proof of that. Their music truly transcends boundaries, is healing, motivating and life-changing in every sense of the word. Over the years, BTS and their beloved fandom, ARMY have developed a bulletproof bond of love, trust and companionship amongst each other, a bond that is for life and eternity. 

On this special occasion of 2021 Festa, BTS' debut anniversary day, BTS dropped their Festa video where the members bared their hearts out, expressing their intense love for each other, their dreams, aspirations, performing for fans, their future and of course, their undeniable love for ARMY. Of course, ARMY repaid this love, ten folds, by trending #TinyLettersTo8TS on Twitter. Fans penned down heartfelt letters of love and tribute to the group, that means a lot to them! It is also important to note that the 'B' is replaced with '8' to denote 8 years with BTS. 

You can check out the Festa video below:

You can check out some fan letters below:

ARMY, BTS will be taking centre-stage at this year's special Muster celebrations. The theme for this year's Muster is 'SOWOOZO' which translates to Mikrokosmos, one of BTS' most iconic songs. BTS' Muster celebrations are a two-day event and will air today at 3 pm IST. We wish BTS members infinity years of sunshine, success and stardom!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Answer a few questions & we will reveal how ready you are for Muster 2021

ARMY, are you excited for Muster 2021? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE,Twitter

You may like these
BTS unveil the timeline of 2021 Festa celebrations for their 8th debut anniversary
Brand Reputation ranking released for June; Huge Gap between the first and second position
Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks BTS for showing their interest towards India and loving Indian ARMY
BTS prepare Room Live as a pre Festa gift for ARMY; Perform to Pied Piper, Save Me & more b side tracks
What does BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO have in store for ARMY? Check out the details here
BTS' Butter songwriter Jenna Andrews is all praises for leader RM's 'World Class Production Talent'
close