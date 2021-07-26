Army of Thieves DROPS its first trailer; Zack Snyder’s prequel pulls an even bigger heist in the zombieverse

Streaming platform Netflix rest revealed its first look at the highly-anticipated Army of Thieves! For those unversed, the series is the first prequel to Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead, Netflix’s new trailer gives a highly awaited sneak peek into the upcoming series that fans have been obsessing over! The official plot of the new show follows a small-town bank teller Dieter, who gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime, when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

The story is reportedly set before the events of the show Army of the Dead, during the initial stages of the zombie outbreak. Ludwig Dieter is in his early days of safecracking and is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves. Matthias Schweighöfer helms the project as director, the show is also going to star actors like Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen. Zack Snyder is a producer.

Check out the trailer here:

If you haven’t seen Army of the Dead yet, ​​it follows the lives of people after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever as they steer clear of murderous zombies on their paths.

