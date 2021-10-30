Army of Thieves Twitter Review: Matthias Schweighöfer WINS over fans with stellar performance

Army Of Thieves was just released on Netflix today and before you spend your weekend on the 2-hour long flick, we’re bringing you very honest reviews of the latest thriller from our trusty Twitterati. For those unversed, the film is actually a prequel to the popular "Army of the Dead." The film follows a mysterious woman who recruits a bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe, as the heists unravel the adrenaline does too. Without revealing too much, all we can say is this movie promises to keep you on the edge of your seat! Scroll down to see what netizens thought of the highly-anticipated film. #ArmyOfThieves was so good.



It was full of fun and so much heart. I can just tell that Matthias had such a great time directing this movie; and how much he and the rest of the crew enjoyed making it.



It was great to see more of Dieter and I can’t wait for what’s to come.



9/10 pic.twitter.com/jcp5JzWC9C — diana. (@HailMother) October 27, 2021 Now why is Hans Zimmer #ArmyOfThieves score some of his best work he really got into his bag here. I lowkey feel this is what his Tenet score would’ve sounded like if he did it instead of Dune pic.twitter.com/IPrJUbz9PE — Mercury #ArmyOfThieves (@theeSNYDERVERSE) October 27, 2021 #ArmyOfThieves is a fun and very well-made, beautiful looking romantic comedy/action film. I’ve always loved these European set heist films, it makes the film grander and larger than it actually is. 8.5/10 pic.twitter.com/myceLRUKgK — James #ArmyOfThieves (@JiLexandr) October 28, 2021 Dieter is such an awesome protagonist. Just a really wholesome German boi that’s obsessed with safecracking #ArmyOfThieves pic.twitter.com/nbr5j099IM — Mercury #ArmyOfThieves (@theeSNYDERVERSE) October 29, 2021 JUST WOW Matthias Schweighöfer did an amazing job directing #ArmyofThieves. Very dynamic and I appreciated the artificially created AOTD dream lens look for certain scenes. A really beautiful movie. pic.twitter.com/U8FclwP1VO — Mercury #ArmyOfThieves (@theeSNYDERVERSE) October 27, 2021

