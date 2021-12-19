ARMYs celebrate on Twitter as BTS’ Jin tops the individual boy group member brand reputation rankings

BTS’ Jin ranked first in the 'December 2021 Boy Group Personal Brand Reputation' announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on December 18th. Jin's brand index was 1011,1758, media index, 1,215,5419, communication index, 3,152,966, community index, 3,628939, brand reputation index of 9 million and a positive ratio analysis of 89.69% was analyzed.

Jin of @BTS_twt '슈퍼 참치' (Super Tuna) Special Performance Video remains the #1 trending video in the music category on YouTube worldwide for 14 consecutive days pic.twitter.com/CxMArDE0rf — BTS⁷ YouTube (@btsyoutubedata) December 19, 2021

The Brand Reputation Index is an index created through brand big data analysis by discovering that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Jin's popularity is already being proven by breaking records on social media. Jin's self-composed song 'Super Tuna', which he released on his birthday on December 4th, topped YouTube's 'World Popular Videos' for 5 days in a row, 'World Popular Music Video’ for 13 days in a row, TikTok, the dance challenge continues on YouTube and Twitter, causing a mayhem.

Super Tuna by Jin is one of the Biggest most popular Korean exposure moments of this year.



Seokjin just created such a hit song pic.twitter.com/jd0Izrmos5 — (@UpdatesforBTS) December 18, 2021

Radio and TV news are focusing on the ‘Super Tuna’ dance challenge on Youtube and TikTok. Forbes, an American business magazine, reported that Jin's 'Super Tuna' is loved by global fans, and following 'Yours', two songs simultaneously climbed the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart. He is said to have become one of the most successful male artists.

Fans who heard the news of Jin's brand reputation number one continued to celebrate by placing the Twitter hashtags '#Seokjin_No and 'Congratulations Jin' showed the appearance of a global superstar, with 'KimSeokjin (Jin's real name)' and 'OMG JIN' taking the first and second places in the US trend at 8th place worldwide.

