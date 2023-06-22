ARMYs react to rapper Badshah mentioning BTS in his latest song Issa Vibe

Indian rapper Badshah gets disapproval from BTS' ARMYs for mentioning the K-pop boy band in the lyrics of his new song Issa Vibe released on May 30, 2023. Fans are saying that Badshah insulted BTS by using disrespectful lyrics.

Badshah mentioned BTS in Issa Vibe

K-pop group BTS is the biggest boy group in the world and it is not a surprise that the septet has a very large fanbase. Famous Indian rapper Badshah recently released a song called Issa Vibe and mentioned BTS in the lyrics. Fans are furious as they say that the rapper used BTS for fame and insulted the group. The lyrics on Spotify go like, "Oh your tantrums you're such a diva, no one can handle you except me, your playlist its Bad Bunny BTS BIBA." The BTS Biba part has created a huge ruckus since Biba is a word used for women who are pretty and beautiful, ARMYs say that Badshah is calling BTS pretty girls. ARMYs on Twitter and Instagram have asked Badshah to apologize for this behavior and said that he should not disrespect BTS as a fellow music artist.

Fans' Reaction and Badshah's Tweet

BTS' fans were not happy with Badshah's Issa Vibe lyrics and they started questioning the rapper's intentions, but the Indian rapper's fans came to rescue him. The Issa Vibe lyrics controversy has started a huge debate among fans. Some Badshah fans say that the girl in the music video is referred to as Biba and the adjective is not used for the K-pop group BTS. On the other hand, some fans said that Biba is a Punjabi word used to describe both men and women, and they said this is probably why Badshah called BTS Biba. Other fans say it's BTS Bieber and not BTS Biba and that the group's Indians are misunderstanding the lyrics. To clear up that confusion Badshah took to Twitter to explain the lyrics, it said, "Playlist mein Bad Bunny, BTS, Bieber". Badshah got on the wrong foot with ARMYs by mentioning BTS in the song but the situation seems to be resolved.

