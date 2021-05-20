Arnold Schwarzenegger set to make Netflix debut with Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro in spy series

Created by Nick Santora, the spy series will revolve around a father-daughter duo and Arnold has been roped in for the same. Starring alongside Arnold will be Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is 'pumped'! The legendary actor is all set to make his web streaming debut as Netflix has picked up a spy series that was announced last year. Created by Nick Santora, the spy series will revolve around a father-daughter duo and Arnold has been roped in for the same. Starring alongside Arnold will be Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it has come on board and picked up the spy series for eight hourlong episodes. The series will revolve around the father-daughter duo who are somehow unaware that they have both been covert CIA operatives for years, reported The New York Post.

The official synopsis for the show mentions it "tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor."

Arnold Schwarzenegger was equally ecstatic about the show. In a statement, he said, "Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team." Arnold will also be serving as executive producer on the show alongside Nick Santora, David Ellison of Mission: Impossible 7, Dana Goldberg of Jack Ryan and Bill Bost of World War Z.

Neither the show's premiere date has been announced, nor the filming schedule. Irrespective, we're quite excited to see the veteran onscreen once more.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth's 5 month old puppy, gifted to her during Prince Philip's last days, passes away

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×