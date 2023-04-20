AROHAs mourn the loss of ASTRO's Moonbin by expressing their heartbreak on his last Instagram post

On April 19, ASTRO’s Moonbin was reportedly found dead in his apartment by his manager, which was then reported by Korean media outlets, leaving AROHAs and other K-Pop fans in complete shock. He was only 25 years old at the time. Seeing this news, AROHAs flocked to Moonbin’s last Instagram post to express their feelings regarding the whole situation.

AROHAs’ messages:

One said, “I didn't think that far, this really hurts. i can't, you always try to look fine, but you must be tired, right? but now you won't feel pain anymore, you won't be tired anymore, rest in peace i will continue to love you.” Another said, “I still don't believe it, I'm shocked, I expected the news to be fake, but it wasn't. I hope you are in a good place, I love you, rest in peace my star.” One fan was in complete shock as well, saying “We are sending our deepest condolences to Moonbin's family, friends, AROHAs, and everyone who loves him so dearly during this difficult time. May you rest in peace, Moonbin.” Many said ‘Rest in Peace’ while others accepted his death and wanted to make peace with the fact he is in a better place now. The comment section showed how much his death has affected people around the world.

Fantagio’s statement:

In a notice posted on the official fancafe on the morning of April 20th, agency Fantagio said, “ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. All executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock. They added, “We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else.”

Moonbin:

Moonbin debuted as ASTRO in 2016 and has been active both domestically and internationally as the main dancer and sub vocalist. Along with his member Sanha, she was also active in his unit 'Moonbin & Sanha'. He released his third mini-album 'INCENSE' in January of this year. Moonbin's younger sister is Moon Sua of the girl group Billlie.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​