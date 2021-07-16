Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra reunite as Asur season two goes on floors

Asur season two will see the reunion of actors Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and Sharib Hashmi along with newer faces.

It made waves on social media when it first released in 2020, and now the successful web show Asur is all set to make a comeback. Season two of Asur has kickstarted and filming for the same has also commenced. The second part will see the reunion of actors Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and Sharib Hashmi along with newer faces. Just like the first season, part two will also be a riveting chapter.

The first season was a perfect blend of mythology , practicality, and science, taking the audience through an immersive and gripping story leaving the fans stunned and curious for more. With the second season, the makers plan to turn it up a notch with yet another captivating storyline that will leave the audience enthralled, excited and fascinated.

Directed by Oni Sen, the show revolves around one’s battle against good and evil. An ecstatic Arshad Warsi is looking forward to the shoot schedule as he returns as Dhananjay Singh.

Speaking about Asur season two, Arshad said, "I am overjoyed to start shooting again. As far as my career goes, Asur is one of the best things that has happened to me. It was my digital debut and with season one being a huge hit, I'm very excited to see how people will respond to our new season. As we start shooting again, the entire team is motivated and is working extremely hard to take season two to the next level. When you have a successful first season, there is always a sense of pressure and nervousness. But that is the best kind of pressure, which keeps you motivated to deliver better and bring out the best in all of us."

Just like the first season, Asur season two will be premiering on Voot Select.

Credits :Pinkvilla

