Arshi Khan says she was inspired by Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan for her role in 'The Devil Inside’

The 31-year-old actress shares about her on screen character in the web series: "I am really excited to star in the series. It is full of entertainment, thrill, and suspense. I will be seen doing action in it. This is something new I'm going to experience in my acting career. I will be seen as 'Kamini' in it."

The actress took inspiration from Bollywood divas Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan while preparing for her role. Arshi says: "I am playing a powerful character. On one side, I am portraying a hot and glamorous woman, but at the same time people will experience my other side also. It's a suspense movie, so there will be so many twists and turns and I will be seen doing action sequences. For my role I was watching Kareena Kapoor's 'Heroine' to get me the glamour side. I also switched to Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani'. It took me over a month to get myself prepared for this role."

The actress, who has acted in television shows like 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital', 'Vish' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', will soon start shooting for her upcoming television reality show titled 'Ayenge Tere Sajna'.

