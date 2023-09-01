Arthdal Chronicles 2: Jang Dong Gun gets threatened by Lee Joon Gi’s power in main trailer for upcoming drama

On September 1, tvN released the main trailer for Arthdal Chronicles 2 or Arthdal Chronicles: Sword of Aramoon. In that trailer, Eunseom (Lee Joon Gi) and Tagon (Jang Dong Gun) go against each other at every battle. Now that Tagon is the king of Arthdal and Eunseom becomes the leader of Ago Tribe, they are against each other. Tanya (Shin Se Kyung) also shows up in the trailer and talks about the ruined villages in Arthdal. She is determined to save them. The first episode will be out on September 9.

Arthdal Chronicles 2’s new stills:

In the stills, there are progressions in the relationship structure between Tagon, Tae Alha, Eunseom and Tanya. The new social position of the four people is totally unique compared to 8 years ago. As the objectives are additionally unique, creating more interest among watchers as their connections likewise different. The connection between Jang Dong Gun and Kim Ok Vin, who turned into the king and queen of Arthdal, is giving indications that they have changed and become more unpredictable. Despite the fact that they hold the most power that nobody can defy, they will draw more blood to acquire more prominent power. Now, they have a child together. Their son has been named Arok and they have tried to protect him so he is not used for personal gain. Tae Alha always keeps him near and is incredibly protective of him.

Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung’s relationship:

The reunion of Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung, who grew up as childhood friends among the Wahan people, is anticipated. Lee Joon Gi's battle to save the Wahan people who were taken to Arthdal as slaves is still underway. Besides, Shin Se Kyung is searching for Lee Joon Gi, trusting that he is as yet alive, yet she is unaware that he has become Inai Shin Gi, the head of the Ago Clans. Despite the fact that they have not had the option to communicate their love for one another yet, as their longing accumulates, their love for one another develops.

