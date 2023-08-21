Arthdal Chronicles 2: Jang Dong Gun transforms into charismatic and lonely king in new character poster

On August 21, tvN released the first character poster for upcoming Korean historical fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Jang Dong Gun, Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung and Kim Ok Vin. The first character poster has Jang Dong Gun as Tagon, the king of Arthdal. In the poster, Tagon looks anxious and lonely yet he still has his charisma of a king. It seems as though he is defeated but the fire in his eyes is still there. The first episode will be out on September 9.

Arthdal Chronicles 2’s new character poster starring Jang Dong Gun:

In the previous season, Tagon became a king after many battles but in the new season, it seems as though he is going to go through even bigger battles to keep his place with the kingdom. Thus, simply taking a gander at the poster makes one can't help thinking about what sort of changes the 8 years, which ought to have been filled with magnificent days, would have changed him in the way he is currently. The phrase on the poster said, "Do you have at least some qualifications to be a king and have the strongest power in Arthdal?" He had previously starred in the stills of the drama. In the first stills, one can see how Tagon is loved by the common people of Arthdal and other Ago tribes. In one of the pictures, he cruises the village and the people look at him with pride. His golden armor stands out from the burlap clothes of the common people. His long flowing hair moves in the wind at the battlefield. Tagon in the new season is the leader of Arthdal that everybody fears. He is generous to his people, however he is alarming and brutal to his foes. It is normal to show a more developed Tagon than the relentless and careless Tagon he was in season 1.

Advertisement

Arthdal Chronicles 2’s main characters:

In the character teasers, other characters are showing their true colors as they are at the top of the leaderboard. Lee Joon Gi as the twins Eunseom and Saya, Shin Se Kyung as the high priestess Tanya and Kim Ok Vin as the cunning politician Tae Alha are the other characters of the drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joon Gi shows skills as talented military commander Saya in historical drama teaser