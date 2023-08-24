Arthdal Chronicles 2: Kim Ok Vin takes pride in her skills and knowledge in character poster for new drama

On August 24, tvN released the character poster for Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Kim Ok Vin as Tae Alha. She looks gorgeous in her garb as an aristocrat but the gold and silk hide the greedy personality that wants everything in sight. She loves being on the top spot at all times. In Season 1, she gave birth to her son, which she had with Tagon. People are looking forward to how she will use her son to clinch the top for her benefit. The first episode will be out on September 9.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Kim Ok Vin and others:

They also had previously released stills from the drama starring Kim Ok Vin. Through the first set of stills, one can get a brief look at the impressive and exquisite appearance of Tae Alha, who is the sovereign of Arthdal and is at the pinnacle of power. Eight years have passed with her solidarity, power, and skill that allowed her to enjoy the fun of it all. Right up to the present day, she appreciates extraordinary power, yet it is absolutely impossible that she can be careless about it and has rather sharp observation skills. Like the manifestation of her longing and her confidence, her desire for power is just increasing. Specifically, it is fascinating to see her be with the child she brought to the world with Tagon. Tae Alha's demeanor, which isn't bound to the conventional feeling of parenthood, for example, peering down at eye level with her small son and stroking his face, makes fans imagine that she has a delicate side just for her child.

Arthdal Chronicles 2:

tvN's new Saturday and Sunday show Arthdal Chronicles 2, in which Kim Ok Vin's life will change forever, is about the fantasy of Arthdal that is written by the owner of the legendary sword, and Tagon, who composes various legends in the antiquated place that is known as Arthdal. It is a show portraying the gripping story of Eunseom, Tanya, and Tae Alha. In Season 1, Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won had taken on the role Eunseom and Tanya and made it legendary. In season 2, Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung take over and assume the dynamic roles as male and female leads instead of them.

