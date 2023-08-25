Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joon Gi battles it out with Jang Dong Gun in latest teaser for new historical drama

On August 25, tvN released the new teaser for the upcoming drama Arthdal Chronicles 2 or Arthdal Chronicles: Sword of Aramoon. The teaser shows the valiant battle between Eunseom (Lee Joon Gi) and Tagon (Jang Dong Gun). It is a show portraying the game changing story of Tagon, Eunseom, Tanya (Shin Se Kyung), and Tae Alha, who create various legends in the old place that is known as Arthdal composed by the owner of the legendary sword.

Arthdal Chronicles 2’s new teaser starring Lee Joon Gi and others:

The teaser video starts with the images of soldiers dashing savagely through the hazy smoke that blew over the battle ground. Completely armed from head to toe, they are the Daekan unit, the best unit in Arthdal that follows under Tagon's commands. On the opposite side of them are the heroes of the Ago clan who were ordered by Eunseom. In spite of the fact that Eunseom didn't really have any horses and he was on foot, he still was a great opposition to Tagon. The soldiers of Arthdal and the warriors of Ago tribe clashed and it became a crazy action scene. In the scene, Tagon acted as a predator while Eunseom was a valiant soldier on the ground.

Arthdal Chronicles 2:

With the sharp solid of sharp swords clashing, Tagon and Eunseom face each other, they show the horrendous showdown between the two men making the viewers nervous. To be sure, toward the end of this awful battle, making viewers interested about who will win and take over Arthdal. Moreover, the visuals that are shown in the latest teaser video. Not just the action-packed scenes of the actors who put forth a great effort, there was also the loftiness created on a huge scale, the battle scene that had hard visuals and the main characters who are in constant battle to win over Arthdal. Even Tanya and Tae Alha showed through the teaser as they go about their day during the war. The first episode of Arthdal Chronicles 2 will be out on September 9 on tvN for South Korean audiences and Disney+ for the international audience.

