Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joon Gi is courageous and captivating in new character poster, teaser

On August 22, tvN released the character poster for Lee Joon Gi as Eunseom and a special video for Arthdal Chronicles 2. The drama follows the lives of 5 leaders in different factions of Arthdal and how they manage 8 years after Season 1 ended. Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung took Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won’s place in the new season, respectively. Jang Dong Gun shows his changed personality and Kim Ok Vin looks every bit of the cunning politician in the teasers and stills. The first episode will be out on September 9.

In the character poster, Lee Joon Gi transforms into Eunseom, the leader who united the Ago tribes and is known as a fearless rebel. He is stronger than ever and in the poster, it shows that he fights the enemy with as much power he can muster and his eyes depict fire. Unlike Jang Dong Gun’s poster, Lee Joon Gi looks like he is up to fight anybody to protect his people and their land at any cost. He looks like a true leader.

In the special video that was released right after, one can see his dynamic as a leader and alongside Tagon (Jang Dong Gun). The video starts with the king, Tagon, saying that they can predict the end of the war but a wise voiceover suggests something different, saying that this war will never end. Despite the warnings, Tagon and Eunseom fight on for the betterment of the people. Eunseom has been hailed as the savior of the common people for rescuing them from their plight many years ago. One can see how Eunseom has changed over the last 8 years and how he has become a responsible leader for everyone around him. Lee Joon Gi is amazing at the action scenes and he keeps the viewers hooked on to the screen till the very end, leaving fans asking for more. Fans are excited to see him display two different characters- Eunseom and Saya- on-screen soon!

