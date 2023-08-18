Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joon Gi shows skills as talented military commander Saya in historical drama teaser

On August 18, Lee Joon Gi shared a new teaser for the awaited historical drama sequel Arthdal Chronicles 2 as his second role, Saya. The actor is currently playing the double role of twins, Eunseom and Saya, which was previously played by Song Joong Ki in season 1. Fans are already excited to see him on-screen because of his great acting skills. In the character teaser of Saya, one can see he is a determined and responsible leader. Saya takes over the army and brings them to the battlefield. The first episode will be out on September 9.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Lee Joon Gi:

Previously, tvN released the stills for Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Lee Joon Gi. Set eight years after Season 1, the show follows the adopted child of Inai Shingi, Lee Joon Gi (Eunseom) and Jang Dong Gun (Tagon), who bound together the 30 Ago factions and turned into the heads of the Ago alliance. It shows what is happening to Lee Joon Gi's second character, Saya, who turned into a tactical commander. Saya shows his impeccable appearance, and the years he has aggregated in the combat zone doesn't show on the face. There isn't just aggression toward the foe, but additionally a sharp responsiveness that has been sprinkled with slight tension for a long time now. The fans stand by for the portentous moment of what the first face off of Eunseom and Saya would be like, standing eye to eye with their destiny as they work to go against each other.

Arthdal Chronicles 2:

Other characters that have changed are Shin Se Kyung as Tanya, the high priestess. In Season 1, Kim Ji Won had taken the role but now Shin Se Kyung looks amazing as Tanya. In the stills, poster and teaser, one could see how she is more demure and feminine as a high priestess. She cares for her people and works hard to listen to the people of the tribes. Shin Se Kyung looks almost unrecognizable with the simple makeup look and white outfits that makes her look like an angel.

