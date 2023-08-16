Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joon Gi transforms into tribe leader and warrior in new stills for historical drama

On August 16, tvN released new stills for Arthdal Chronicles: Sword of Aramoon starring Lee Joon Gi as Eunseom and Saya. In Season 1, Song Joong Ki played the double role of Eunseom and Saya, and Kim Ji Won played the role of Tanya. In Season 2, Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung take on the formers’ roles. Set eight years after Season 1, Eunseom and Tagon (Jang Dong Gun) unified the Ago clans but Saya becomes a problem when he becomes the leader of the rebel group.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Lee Joon Gi, Jang Dong Gun and others:

The stills show the different sides to Eunseom and Saya. In the first still, Eunseom looks injured and rough while Saya has clear skin and looks like a king. They are best friends turned enemies who look the same but live different lives. Their difference in opinions leads them to be against each other. Eunseom looks like a tired warrior who spends his time battling others while Saya looks like a proud leader who has a whole army to do the same for him. Lee Joon Gi talked about being two characters and said that knowing how these two characters are different from one another he has spent time creating the different feelings they have as well as reactions to the situations. He also said that since Arthdal Chronicles is already such a popular drama and the characters have received so much love from others, he needs to work hard to continue to show the characteristics of Eunseom and Saya.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong; Where to watch, cast, plot, release date, and more