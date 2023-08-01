Arthdal Chronicles 2: Lee Joong Gi and Shin Se Kyung starrer drops first teaser unveiling Sword of Aramoon

Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramoon dropped its first teaser starring Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ok Vin, Shin Se Kyung, and more. A new chapter of the Arthedal Chronicles will open soon after raising anticipation among viewers and fans. One of the most awaited K-dramas this year will finally return in September with new faces.

Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramoon teaser

On August 1, tvN released the first teaser of Arthdal Chronicles 2 featuring Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Kim Ok Vin, and Jang Dong Gun. The teaser illustrated the dark side of the upcoming war between Ta Gon and Eun Seom with glimpses of Tae Ah La and Tanya. It built the suspense of who would acquire the sword of Aramoon to capture the Arthdal. The premiere date of Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramoon was revealed to be on September 9.

Table reading of Arthdal Chronicles 2

Lee Joon Gi who appears as Eun Seom and Saya in season 2 of this fantasy sageuk drama, left everyone in awe by portraying both the contrasting characters just with his voice. Shin Se Kyung could not participate in the script reading session due to health issues. Kim Ok Vin and Jang Dong Gun showed their magic as some of the powerful characters. Their performances in season 1 are commendable and they showed their talent once again at the table reading. The production team hinted towards an inevitable war between Ta Gon and Eun Seom and has asked fans to look forward to this epic fantasy drama.

About Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramoon teaser

In this continuation series, Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won have passed the baton for the roles of the main characters to Lee Joong Gi and Shin Se Kyung respectively. Season 2 to set in eight years after Ta Gon ascended the throne of Arthedal. Lee Joon Gi's Eun Seom will be seen going against Jang Dong Gun's Ta Gon after the formation of the Ago alliance. The residents of Arthdal will battle to keep their authority over the kingdom while a fascinating voyage full of power battles and entangled relations are anticipated to intrigue the fans.

