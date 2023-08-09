Arthdal Chronicles 2: Shin Se Kyung and Kim Ok Vin have an intense standoff in new poster for historical drama

The main poster starring Tanya (Shin Se Kyung), the devout minister of Arthdal, and Tae Alha (Kim Ok Vin), the sovereign of Arthdal, was released in tvN's new Saturday show Arthdal Chronicles 2, which will be released on September ninth. Following the arrival of the first main poster highlighting the showdown between Tagon (Jang Dong Gun) and Eunseom (Lee Joon Gi), who confronted each other in the combat zone, the second poster is set in Asdal City, where individuals are residing, not a battlefield. Tanya, who is in a showdown between a huge group, and a conflict without a sound in front of Tae Alha, gazing at one another vigorously, creating a strong impact.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun and Kim Ok Vin:

The two of them are regarded and dreaded by individuals, yet Tanya exists as a religious ruler who really focuses on all the people with love and Tae Alha, who as a carefully prepared lawmaker, rules with power and expertise. They are remaining at the contrary mark of shafts. It is additionally an intriguing point that individuals encompassing them are plainly recognized as highly contrasting. Around Tae Alha, warriors arranged in a solitary section are the larger part, while Tanya's side is monitored by ministers and individuals, with everyone being equally protective. Moreover, an astonishing connection among Tanya and Tae Alha, whose lives are intertwined and the viewers are waiting for their story to unfold. It is likewise important that the connection among Tanya and Tae Alha, the two powers that move the time, will show a stunning back-and-forth among conflict and collaboration to create the ideal world.

The previous poster starring Lee Joon Gi and Jang Dong Gun:

The main poster shows Tagon and Eunseom in a showdown in an extraordinary conflict. While the fighters of Arthdal and the heroes of the Ago clan are caught in a ferocious conflict until the very end, a peaceful silence streams between them as though time has halted. Specifically, the connection among Tagon and Eunseom as timeless enemies that should be defeated to involve Arthdal can be speculated from the showdown. Likewise, the brutality and power of the extraordinary conflict were predicted, including the blood and tears of many individuals who will be dispersed across the landmass, as well as the two individuals who will be entwined with a horrible destiny.

