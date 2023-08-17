Arthdal Chronicles 2: Shin Se Kyung completely immerses herself as Tanya in new stills for upcoming drama

On August 17, tvN unveiled the stills for the new character of Arthdal Chronicles 2 called High Priestess Tanya, which is now being played by Shin Se Kyung. In season 1, Kim Ji Won had played the role of Tanya but since Shin Se Kyung has taken the role, there has been talk about how she fits the role already. The first episode will be out on September 9.

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon starring Shin Se Kyung, Lee Joon Gi and others:

In the photos, one can see how Shin Se Kyung has immersed into her role of Tanya through her expressions and movements. She seems dignified, strong yet soft-hearted and just like the perfect leader she is. Her simple yet luxurious outfits belong to a priestess and one of the photos even shows her performing a ritual but the reason for it remains unknown. She is loved by her people and hated by other leaders because she has the support of the tribes. She always looks out for the weak ones and goes against the mighty ones who pick on others. She cares for her community and always stands up for them in all situations. Since the drama is taking place eight years after Season 1 ending, Shin Se Kyung said that she has used the pain and suffering of the character to transform into a better person. As a character who has suffered a lot, she uses those experiences to channel her power and popularity into making correct decisions for the people. She even goes as far as to defy the elder ones, despite the hierarchy and its importance.

Advertisement

About Arthdal Chronicles 2:

The drama follows the lives five important factions of the Ago Tribes- Tagon (Jang Dong Gun), the king, Eunseom and Saya (Lee Joon Gi), two opposites of the same coin, Tanya, the high priestess and Tae Alha (Kim Ok Vin), the cunning politician who wants to take over the highest position. The drama has gotten extremely popular in the first season and now they look forward to season 2 even after the actor changes in the main lead roles.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: INFINITE’s L aka Kim Myung Soo to make cameo in Kim Byung Chul, Yoon Se Ah, Park Ju Hyun’s new thriller drama