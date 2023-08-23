Arthdal Chronicles 2: Shin Se Kyung unleashes her spiritual power in new character poster

On August 23, tvN released the new character poster for Shin Se Kyung’s character Tanya from the awaited historical drama Arthdal Chronicles 2. Shin Se Kyung took over Kim Ji Won from season 1, to become the high priestess Tanya. The drama follows the 5 leaders of their own factions in Arthdal and how they are managing after 8 years. Previously, they had released Jang Dong Gun and Lee Joon Gi’s character posters. The first episode will be out on September 9.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Shin Se Kyung as Tanya:

The character poster, one can see Shin Se Kyung as the powerful priestess. In season 1, Tanya was a low-level prophecy girl but through the story, she grew and rose through the ranks. She is now at the highest position and even goes against Tagon, the king of Arthdal. The people love her and are respectful of all her decisions. She has the dignity and the atmosphere of the highest spiritual leader. The words on the poster says, “I should not compromise for the sake of God for a world that doesn't need to go to war.” In the time of slaughter, where it is normal to kill and stomp on one another to ascend to the throne, she stirs interest by the way she will satisfy her main goal as the Assassin of the Second Coming.

Arthdal Chronicles 2’s new stills:

Shin Se Kyung starred in the first stills from Arthdal Chronicles 2. In the stills released previously, the viewers can see an alternate side of Shin Se Kyung, who is completely immersed in the personality of Tanya. It shows her tranquil yet quiet personality as well as the pride of a generous person to the common people and simultaneously became an object of fear. Every one of her people admire and love her, and Tanya will likewise turn into a being who similarly embraces and really focuses on the betterment of her people. Then again, set within the historical background ahead of an extraordinary war following 8 years in the show, attention is likewise paid to what sort of mission Tanya, the esteemed priest, will show throughout the story.

