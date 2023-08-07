Arthdal Chronicles 2 teasers: Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok Vin are a force to reckon with

On August 7, tvN released character teasers for the main cast members of Arthdal Chronicles 2- Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun and Kim Ok Vin. The teasers represent their characters and what they will be bringing to the table. Lee Joon Gi will assume two parts in a single individual as Eunseom and Saya. Lee Joon Gi displayed the sharp and light-footed side of the person Saya, a sworn companion, alongside the strong battling soul of Eunseom, the coordinated head of the Ago people. Kim Ok Vin's passion saturates the personality of Tae Alha, a carefully prepared legislator who uses anything for her own objectives. Her serious articulation and battling abilities shows that she is determined to get what she needs. Jang Dong Gun added a significant weight to the role of Tagon, the first king of Arthdal, who remained at the zenith of force after a frantic battle. The profound eyes added to the significant voice made it conceivable to check the profundity of the long story of Tagon.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 teasers starring Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung and others:

The teasers show how each character is different from each other. Tagon is a strong king who spends time protecting his people in every possible way while Eunseom/Saya runs the group of people that are basically rebels in the situation as they go against Tagon and his principles. Shin Se Kyung is Tanya, a high priestess of Arthdal and is known for her personality who always helps others with the help of God. The teaser shows her as a complete opposite of Tae Alha, as she fights with her calm persona and words but she still has a lot of power. Tae Alha is a talented politician with a hot temper and needs to reach her goals. She doesn’t care for others and fights anyone who tries to come in her way.

Arthdal Chronicles 2’s previous teaser:

The previously released legacy poster is straightforward. Like the title of the show, a blade that dared to be 'Aramoon's sword' designs the poster. It isn't known whether somebody is digging or breaking the ground with a blade. The production team requested to focus on the more fabulous visuals and the narrative of the second season of Tagon (Jang Dong Gun), Eunseom (Lee Joon Gi), Tanya (Shin Se Kyung),and Tae Alha (Kim Ok Vin), which will be unfolded in the future. 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' will be released on September 9th at 9:20 PM KST.

