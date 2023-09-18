Arthdal Chronicles 2 tops most buzzworthy K-drama list; Moving cast takes top 5 out of 6 spots

tvN's Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun is the most buzzed-about K-drama of the week. The cast of Moving, on the other hand, has claimed the top 5 out of 6 actors on the most Buzzworthy actors' list.

Most Buzzworthy K-drama

This week, Arthdal Chronicles 2 claimed the top spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly ranking of the most talked-about TV dramas. The company compiles these rankings by aggregating data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions related to dramas that are either currently airing or scheduled to air soon.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 not only secured the top position on the list of the most buzzworthy dramas but also earned Lee Joon Gi, who has assumed the dual roles previously played by Song Joong Ki in Season 1, the 8th spot on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

JTBC's Destined with You made a notable climb to the second position on this week's drama list, with SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah, the leads of the series, landing at the 7th and 9th spots, respectively, on the actor list.

In the meantime, JTBC's Behind Your Touch ascended to the third spot on the drama list. SBS's The First Responders 2 bid farewell at the fourth spot in its concluding week on air, and its star, Kim Rae Won, surged to the 5th position on the actor list.

tvN's My Lovely Liar secured the 5th spot for the week, followed by ENA's New Recruit 2 at the 6th position.

Here are the top 10 dramas generating the most buzz this week:

Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun- tvN Destined with You- JTBC Behind Your Touch-JTBC The First Responders 2-SBS My Lovely Liar- tvN New Recruit 2- ENA The Real Has Come!- KBS2 Longing for You- ENA The Killing Vote- SBS Elegant Empire- KBS2

Most Buzzworthy Actors

While the drama list encompasses series airing on traditional broadcast television, the newly integrated actor list also encompasses cast members from OTT (Over-The-Top) shows—and the cast of Moving unquestionably dominated this week's rankings.

Go Yoon Jung ascended to the top spot, followed closely by her co-stars. Ryu Seung Ryong secured the second position, Lee Jung Ha claimed the third spot, Jo In Sung occupied the fourth position, and Han Hyo Joo made a strong presence at the sixth spot.

In the meantime, A Time Called You star Ahn Hyo Seop rounded out the top 10 for the week.

Here are the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week:

Go Yoon Jung of Moving Ryu Seung Ryong of Moving Lee Jung Ha of Moving Jo In Sung of Moving Kim Rae Won of The First Responders 2 Han Hyo Joo of Moving Rowoon of Destined with You Lee Joon Gi of Arthdal Chronicles 2 Jo Bo Ah of Destined with You Ahn Hyo Seop of A Time Called You

