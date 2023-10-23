Arthdal Chronicles 2 wraps up with rise in ratings; Strong Girl Nam Soon makes strong comeback

Lee Joon Gi's Arthdal Chronicles 2 has concluded. The fantasy period K-drama, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun, wrapped up its final episode with an increase in ratings. Meanwhile, Strong Girl Nam Soon has risen to the top of the ratings chart.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 and Strong Girl Nam Soon ratings

On October 22, the second season of the fantasy K-drama Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun saw a significant surge in viewership for its final episode. Nielsen Korea reported that the conclusion of Arthdal Chronicles 2 achieved an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent, which marked a noteworthy increase of over 2 percent compared to its episode that aired the night before.

Simultaneously, JTBC's Strong Girl Nam Soon, a spinoff of the 2016 iconic K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, rebounded to an average nationwide rating of 8.1 percent for its latest episode, securing the top spot in its time slot across all cable channels.

Additionally, KBS 2TV's family drama titled Live Your Own Life achieved an average nationwide rating of 17.0 percent for the evening, maintaining its position as the most-watched program of any genre airing on Sundays.

Story of Arthdal Chronicles 2

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun is the second season of Arthdal Chronicles, starring Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won.The second season starring Lee Joon Gi and Shin Sae Kyeong continues the narrative, taking place approximately a decade later in Arth. Over a span of more than eight years, Arthdal managed to stop a massive rebellion involving the tribes that had been decimated by Ta Gon in Season 1. Meanwhile, the Agos, under the leadership of Eun Seom, successfully achieved the reunification of 30 clans after 200 years.

In Season 2, the Kingdom of Arthdal, ruled by Ta Gon, and Eun Seom's Ago Union are on a collision course towards an inevitable major conflict. Eun Seom now holds power in the East, while Tan Ya has become the successor of the Wahan clan. This chapter unfolds eight years after Ta Gon ascended to the throne as king.

Story of Strong Girl Nam Soon

A spin off of 2016 hit fantasy romance K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon starring Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik. Strong Girl Nam Soon revolves around its protagonist, Kang Nam Soon, who possesses superhuman strength. She was separated from her family during her childhood in Mongolia and, as an adult, came back to Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea in search of her birth parents.

Her quest eventually leads her to her mother, Hwang Geum Joo, a wealthy resident of Gangnam who, after losing her daughter, dedicated her life to good deeds and righteousness. Gil Joong Gan, Nam Soon's grandmother, is also gifted with superhuman-like strength along with Hwang Geum Joo.

In an unexpected turn of events, Kang Nam Soon, her mother Hwang Geum Joo, and her grandmother Gil Joong Gan become entangled in a drug case unfolding in Gangnam. Detective Kang Hee Sik collaborates with the three women to investigate the drug case, and, in the process, he finds himself drawn to Kang Nam Soon.

