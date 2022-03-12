Arthdal Chronicles announces open audition for season 2; Filming to reportedly start in June

In February 2022, a media outlet had released that the production company Studio Dragon announced that season two of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ is aiming to start production this year. According to the reports, a source from the production company had confirmed the news, saying, "We are preparing for the drama 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' with the goal of filming this year," adding, "The casting, broadcast timing, and platform have not yet been confirmed."

Following this, we have another update! Season 2 of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ appears to be ramping up preparations for filming. According to a media outlet, BM Entertainment announced that they will be holding online auditions in March for Korean actors living in the United States, for the second instalment of the series. Additionally, the filming of the show will reportedly also start officially in June 2022.

tvN had previously confirmed in February 2020, that the second season of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ is aiming to film in the second half of that year. Following this, Studio Dragon stated in June 2020, that the production schedule was still up in the air, due to COVID-19.

Regarded as the first Korean ancient fantasy drama, season one of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ was a big-budget venture, and aired from June to September 2019 on tvN and Netflix. The first season also saw a star-studded cast, with actors Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin in leading roles. Anticipation is high for whether the cast members will make a return in season two.

Stay tuned for more updates!

