ARTIST HIGHLIGHT: TXT is the 4th generation boy group you need to look out for

Are you looking for a new K-Pop boy group to stan? Well, Pinkvilla’s got you covered. Considered by critics and fans alike as the leaders of the 4th generation of K-Pop, TXT is a boy group under BigHit Entertainment. Members of the group include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. They debuted on March 4th, 2019 with their first mini-album ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’. Right from their debut, TXT received an overwhelmingly positive response with their music being hailed as unique and refreshing. While many worried that TXT would be overshadowed by their label-mates BTS or alternatively, would be constantly compared to them, TXT proved that they were incredible artists in their own right. Powered by youth and driven by a passion to do something different, TXT are spearheading a brand new revolution in K-Pop and you’re definitely going to want to be here for it.

Soobin is the leader of the group at 20 years old. He’s also the vocalist, rapper and dancer of the group. As a matter of fact, as there are no designated positions, all the members of the group are equally talented and responsible for vocals, rap and dance. Soobin stands tall at 185 cms (6’1) and thus takes the title of the tallest member of his group as well as the tallest idol under BigHit Entertainment. He idolises BTS and his favourite member is Jin. Soobin’s voice has a deeply soothing quality to it which is perfect for conveying emotions through his music.

Yeonjun was the first member of TXT to be revealed to the world and his introduction video reached a million views within 24 hours of its release. He is 21 years old and is popularly known as the resident fashionista of the group. His voice also has a unique tone, never before heard in K-Pop. He excels at rapping but he is equally good at singing and dancing too.

At just 19 years old, Beomgyu is a powerhouse of talent. He trained under BigHit Entertainment for over 3 years and is known as the centre of the group. For newer fans, the centre of a K-Pop group is usually referred to as the face of the group or more simply, the one who’s positioned at the very centre.

Taehyun, along with Huening Kai, is the maknae of the group. A maknae is the youngest member of a group and both Taehyun and Huening Kai are 18 years old. Taehyun has a penchant for magic and maybe that’s why, his voice sounds so otherworldly. The artist he looks up to the most is BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook. However, his personality is closer to BTS’ V.

Huening Kai

Another maknae, Huening Kai is truly spoiled by the group for being the cutest. He’s half Korean and half German but was born in the United States. His sister Lea was a member of the K-Pop girl group VIVA. Huening’s Kai’s favourite artist is Bruno Mars and looks up to him a lot. Music runs in his blood for his father too, was a musician. Not only is he a polyglot, but he’s also an amazing dancer and vocalist!

Below are Pinkvilla’s top 5 recommendations for getting into TXT:

“Run Away (9 and Three Quarters)” (from The Dream Chapter: Magic)

“Can’t You See Me?” (from The Dream Chapter: Eternity)

“Puma” (from The Dream Chapter: Eternity)

“Cat & Dog” (from The Dream Chapter: Star)

“Blue Hour” (from Minisode1: Blue Hour)

