Artist Planet of GOT7 Youngjae, new group EPEX & Girls Planet 999 on UNIVERSE now open; Here’s what to expect

UNIVERSE is a rising global K-Pop entertainment platform which offers exclusive original content such as music and shows, a messaging system with K-Pop artists, AI voice features and a lot more. In UNIVERSE, each artist has their own space called ‘Artist Planet’, which works just like what it suggests - an exclusive space for just the artist and their fans.

Today, on June 8, it was revealed that UNIVERSE has launched three new Artist Planets for the all-round entertainer GOT7’s Youngjae, the rookie group EPEX, and Mnet’s global audition project titled Girls Planet 999.

GOT7’s Youngjae and EPEX’s fans all around the world will be able to communicate with them using the various exciting features UNIVERSE has, such as ‘Fan Network Service’ and ‘Private Message’, which is provided to each Planet on the platform. In addition to this, fans can show their support and love to Youngjae and EPEX by partaking in some missions as well!

UNIVERSE holds a special celebratory event for the launch of each Artist Planet. Fans can take part in them and complete in the missions. Once they do so, UNIVERSE will send the artist coffee and snacks to showcase the support they’ve received. Not just the artist, but fans get rewards too! The app selects random winners and gives them polaroid photos of their artist in return for the support!

Check out GOT7 Youngjae's welcome video below :

Take a look at EPEX welcome video for UNIVERSE here:

Know how to take part in the support projects for GOT7 Youngjae here and EPEX here.

Mnet’s global audition show, Girls Planet 999 will also be getting their own Artist Planet today and it will feature a variety of content from the show. It will offer photos, videos, practice videos and journals of participants and much more through the features UNIVERSE provides. The show will go on air in early August and viewers can expect exciting content from the show on UNIVERSE!

