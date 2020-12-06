Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year: BTS scores a perfect all kill at MMA 2020

BTS won all the major awards at the Melon Music Awards of 2020 including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

The main event of the 2020 Melon Music Awards ceremony, hosted by Kakao M via its online music store, Melon, is currently underway. This is the 12th ceremony in the history of the show, and the first one to be performed online over a four-day period. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted without an audience.Voting for Melon's Top 10 Artists category opened on the Melon Music website on November 11 and continued until November 20. Only artists who released music between November 30, 2019 and November 10, 2020 were eligible.

All the winners for the event have officially been announced and BTS has won 5 awards! This includes Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Netizens' Choice Award and Best Dance - Male Award. The members took turns for each award to speak to their fans and express their gratitude towards Bang PD and other producers, their performance director Son Sung Deuk and of course, precious ARMYs for making it possible for them to win so many awards. The final award, that of the Artist of the Year Daesang was followed by an elaborate performance by BTS. The group performed a dance routine on Black Swan before breaking into ON followed by Life Goes On and Dynamite. A virtual screen displayed the faces of hundreds of ARMYs and BTS was the only group to make way for such a provision on stage. This further proves how BTS considers their success to be tied intricately with ARMY. Suga's lines were not sung by anyone else and instead, the background track fulfilled his absence. The members consistently left spaces for Suga and made sure to show that he could never be replaced or substituted for by anyone else. BTS' marvellous performance marked the conclusion of the event.

We heartily congratulate BTS for all their success!

