ARTMS announces Moonshot Tour in USA across 12 cities; know dates, venue, and more details

ARTMS is bringing their electrifying energy to the U.S. with the Moonshot World Tour. Starting in New York on August 16, they'll dazzle audiences in 12 cities, including Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Chicago on September 10.

About ARTMS’ Moonshot World Tour

On May 10, the excitement soared as ARTMS, the acclaimed musical sensation, unveiled the much-anticipated dates and cities for the U.S. leg of their 2024 world tour, aptly named Moonshot. With fervent anticipation building across the fandom, fans have already marked their calendars for a chance to experience the magic of ARTMS live.

The journey commences in the vibrant metropolis of New York on August 16, promising an electrifying opening night that will set the tone for the awe-inspiring performances to follow. From there, the tour will sweep through a dozen cities, igniting stages and captivating audiences along the way.

Atlanta will play host to ARTMS on August 19, followed by unforgettable shows in Fort Lauderdale on August 21 and Orlando on August 23. As the tour progresses, the musical odyssey will make its mark in Houston on August 25, Dallas on August 27, and Phoenix on August 29, each performance promising to be a transcendent experience for all in attendance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The journey continues to unfold with stops in Los Angeles on August 31 and San Francisco on September 3, where the mesmerizing melodies of ARTMS will echo across iconic venues, leaving an indelible impression on fans old and new. Tacoma will be the next stop on September 5, followed by Minneapolis on September 8 and culminating in a grand finale in Chicago on September 10.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Moonshot represents more than just a tour; it embodies the spirit of innovation, exploration, and boundless creativity that defines ARTMS. With each performance, the band aims to transport audiences on a cosmic voyage through music, transcending boundaries and inspiring dreams.

More details about ARTMS

ARTMS is an upcoming K-pop girl group poised to make waves in the music industry. Comprising five talented members, JinSoul, HaSeul, Kim Lip, HeeJin, and Choerry, all from the renowned girl group LOONA, ARTMS is set to redefine the genre with their unique sound and captivating performances.

Under the banner of MODHAUS, they first re-debuted as the sub-unit ODD EYE CIRCLE in 2023, building anticipation for their official debut later in May with their highly anticipated first full-length album, DALL. With their name paying homage to the Greek goddess of the moon, Artemis, ARTMS promises to illuminate the music scene with their celestial charm and talent.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SHINee's Onew looks handsome in new profile images, launches official social media handles; Know more