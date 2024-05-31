ARTMS’ HaSeul purchases 2-storied luxury villa in Itaewon for 2.4 billion KRW; Report

ARTMS member HaSeul has purchased a new home in the posh area of Seoul’s Itaewon. Her luxurious villa is worth around 2.4 billion KRW(around 14 cr INR). Her new residency marks a new beginning in her personal life.

ARTMS' HaSeul reportedly purchases new home worth 2.4 billion KRW

According to reports on May 31, HaSeul recently secured the purchase of her new home in Itaewon. Worth around 2.4 billion KRW, this is a 2-storied villa with an outhouse, as per rumors. The K-pop idol has some photos on her Instagram, which are speculated to have been clicked in her new home.

Who is HaSeul?

Cho Ha Seul, better known by her stage name HaSeul is a member of the newly-launched group ARTMS, formed by MODHAUS. Prior the debuting with this group, she joined LOONA in 2016.

On December 8, 2016, she was first introduced as a member of LOONA, and later on December 15, she simultaneously made her solo debut with the first single labrum HaSeul. In 2017, the 26-year-old K-pop idol joined the group’s first sub-unit LOONA1/3. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

On August 20, 2018, alongside 11 more members, HaSeul made her official debut with LOONA. She had been serving as the leader of the group ever since, before leaving.

In 2023, after exiting LOONA’s agency BlockBerry Creative, she signed with MODHAUS alongside her bandmates from the group.

Advertisement

Last October, she advanced in her solo career with her first digital single Plastic Candy's release.

More about ARTMS

ARTMS is a five-piece new K-pop girl group formed by MODHAUS. Today on May 31, they made their official debut with the first full-length album Dall featuring a total of 11 tracks including four pre-releases Birth, Flower Rhythm, Candy Crush, and Air.

The other tracks are url, Virtual Angel, Sparkle, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Unf/Air, Distress, and Butterfly Effect.

The group consists of five members including JinSoul, HaSeul, Kim Lip, Heejin, and Cheorry. Notably all five members were part of LOONA before they left BlockBerry Creative filing a lawsuit against the company for breach of trust.

Meanwhile, before ARTMS’ actual debut, MODHAUS created its sub-unit ODD EYE CIRCLE on July 12, 2023. The group’s name is derived from the word Artemis, the Greek Moon Goddess, linking it to LOONA’s lore.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie hangs out with Dem Jointz who has produced for BTS, EXO, and more; New solo release on the cards?