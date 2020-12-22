Arts Council of Korea recognise BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon and Henry as 2020 Patrons of the Arts

BTS leader RM and Henry have been announced as Arts Council of Korea's 2020 Patrons of the Arts for taking the lead in providing support for the arts during the year.

Fans of BTS are aware of how intrigued Bangtan leader RM is by the arts. Kim Namjoon, in his free time, found himself a hobby in visiting museums and has even purchased intricate artworks over the years, spreading positive words of encouragement towards a keen interest in it. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the Intro: Persona rapper has been chosen as one of the 2020 Patrons of the Arts by the Arts Council of Korea, according to E Daily via Soompi.

Along with Namjoon, Henry will also be receiving the prestigious honour. For the unversed, 2020 Patrons of the Arts is an annual ceremony which kickstarted in 2012 as the council recognises individuals and companies that took the lead in providing support to the arts during the year. When it comes to RM, the BTS leader was chosen as the winner due to his work as an art patron with a recent act being donating 100 million won (USD 90,400 apprx) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in September. The money donated helped produce out-of-print art books which were donated to over 400 places around the country. It's also Joonie's love for the arts which encouraged BTS ARMY to have an interest in the arts as well.

As for Henry, the Begin Again star was recognised for his Henry Together series on YouTube which started in March. The series saw Henry using a new method to discover musical prodigies. The 31-year-old singer is also an honorary ambassador for Orchestra of Dream, which is the Korean version of the music organisation El Sistema.

Along with RM and Henry, Gwangju Museum of Art’s honorary director Ha Jung-woong and companies like KT were also honoured.

Congratulations to RM, Henry and the other winners!

