Asha Negi opens up on Khwabon Ke Parindey & her transition from TV to web: It has been extremely refreshing

Asha Negi is one of the television actresses who doesn’t an introduction. The diva has become a household name post her stint in Pavitra Rishta and over the years, she has proved her mettle time and again. Recently, Asha made the headlines for her upcoming web series Khwabon Ke Parindey which happens to be the story of three friends and their voyage of hope, rediscovering life and being each other’s truth serum. Asha is seen playing the role of Bindiya and the actress stated that her character in the series is a complete wild child.

Talking about the same, the Pavitra Rishta actress said, “Khwabon Ke Parindey is a journey of life and hope, but sometimes all you need are close friends to help you rediscover yourself. Bindiya, my character on the show is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day. When you shoot for a show like this, you tend to relive the moments with your best friends and I did too. However, over a period of time Mrinal, Mansi, Tushar and I got along really well and from being just co-stars we gradually became good friends; making the journey exciting. The entire experience of shooting for the show, made me realise the importance of friends and why it is necessary to have them around you. They are like your truth serum, who help you unravel your deepest secrets and fears and then help you get through it.”

Interestingly, Khwabon Ke Parindey has been shot in Australia and Asha called it an unforgettable experience. She also mentioned that with the different kind of roles she got to play in her journey so far, her transition from tv to web has been quite refreshing. “The 60 days of shooting throughout Australia with this amazing young crew has been an unforgettable experience and I would go back to that time in a heartbeat. I thoroughly enjoyed playing Bindiya; although challenging, the transition of my portrayal of roles from television to web has been extremely refreshing. A big thank you to my Rockstar director, Tapasvi Mehta for giving me this opportunity that has not only challenged me as an actor but as an individual as well,” she added.

Khwabon Ke Parindey will be premiered on Jun 14 on Voot.

