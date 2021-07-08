Asha Negi thrilled to perform stunts in Collar Bone: I was scared but it turned out to be memorable experience

  1. Home
Actress Asha Negi, who will be seen essaying the role of ASI Sumitra Joshi in the crime thriller "Collar Bomb", says she hoped to portray a fierce and empowering character for a long time.
Asha said: "For a long time, I had hoped to portray a fierce and empowering character, so when 'Collar Bomb' came my way, I did not think twice before auditioning for the role of ASI Sumitra Joshi. My character had a few action sequences in the movie and I was thrilled to perform stunts for the first time." 

She added: "Those were also my favourite moments from the shoot. There was one scene where I had to jump in fire and that really worried me. I was scared and had multiple thoughts about it. Eventually I convinced myself because at the end of the day you have to believe in yourself for the team and perform the scene to the best of your ability."

The actress says she remembers everyone clapping when she completed that stunt.  Asha said: "It turned out to be a lot of fun and also an extremely memorable experience for me." Written by Nikhil Nair and Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, "Collar Bomb" releases on July 9 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium under the banner of Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

