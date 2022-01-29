Ashutosh Rana gets candid about working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in The Great Indian Murder

Veteran star Ashutosh Rana has spoken about working with Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and how it wasn't relevant to read the script to say yes, just his name was sufficient to understand that it's something big, as the web series 'The Great Indian Murder' is an emotional intense drama.

Ashutosh is playing the character of Jagannath Rai who is a stubborn politician. Political dominance, criminal activities and violence are a way of his life.

Talking about Tigmanshu, the actor said: "I have had a wonderful journey with him because he is a great director, writer and a fabulous actor so the combination in itself is so great, and Art is not his profession, it's his nature when you work with someone like that they push you to your limits, and you see that you have created a new horizon by pushing your boundaries."

"Whenever I work with him, I find myself into a more refined actor and one should work with such people because they don't believe in reaction but they believe in responding and that brings out the collective activity and I get immense pleasure working with him."

Adding more to it, Ashutosh says, "He is one of the best directors of the current time. If you are working with him then you have to go unprepared on the set because the scene is written but he gives you many kinds of tasks on the set to perform that character in a way, which is the truth of the moment, so to enjoy that truth of the moment you have to go unprepared."

"It's like a small step and big journey, and he has explored the physique of the characters in 'The Great Indian Murder' very nicely."

'The Great Indian Murder' has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup's riveting novel "Six Suspects", which revolves around the murder of the son of a high-profile minister.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the show promises an intriguing mystery with a talented cast that includes Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha in the lead along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami and Shashank Arora.

'The Great Indian Murder' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

