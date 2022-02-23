Ashwini Kalsekar opens up on playing kadak cop in upcoming web series Rudra

Actress Ashwini Kalsekar, who has worked in mediums such as TV, films and digital streaming platforms, will be seen playing a strong-headed police officer in the upcoming web-series ''Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' starring Ajay Devgn.

Talking about her character in the series, Ashwini said: "I play this very upright honest equitable conscientious cop Deepali Handa who's the joint commissioner. She's a ‘kadak' cop who will go to any length to get to the core of the case."

She further said that Ajay Devgn's character, Rudra is her "blue-eyed boy in the unit."

The actress added: "There's a strong emotional connection between Rudra and Deepali in the series. She stands up and fights and always has his back."

A remake of the successful British series 'Luther', the series is an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. It will see Ajay's titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Also Read: Here's why Esha Deol chose to be part of upcoming crime thriller Rudra