Asia Artist Awards 2020: BTS thanks ARMY, Bang Si Hyuk & Big Hit as Dynamite wins a Daesang; MAX thanks Suga

BTS won three awards at the Asia Artist Awards 2020. The septet thanked their fandom and Big Hit. Meanwhile, MAX thanked Suga as he bagged Best Pop Artist at AAA 2020.

The Asia Artist Awards 2020 concluded this weekend and BTS bagged three awards. The septet took home a Daesang (Grand Prize) for their international hit track Dynamite. The track bagged Daesang — Song of the Year while the septet won Best of Best Award and Popularity Award. Expressing their gratitude towards winning a Daesang, BTS said they were grateful to have won the award. They added that they are happy and proud that Dynamite comforted people while showering them with good energy.

"To ARMY, it’s thanks to you that we’re able to sing and perform on stage with happiness. It’s a shame that we weren’t able to attend the 2020 Asia Artist Awards due to our schedule, but we want to thank everyone who gave us this award. We’d like to thank the staff who work hard out of sight, including Bang Si Hyuk and all the people at Big Hit Entertainment. Thank you for showing our new album, ‘BE,’ lots of love!" BTS said, as reported by Soompi.

Meanwhile, international singer MAX was also recognised at the awards show. The singer, who collaborated with Suga on Blueberry Eyes this year, received Best Pop Artist at AAA 2020. He took to Twitter and shared a video accepting the award. He thanked fans for showering him and his album with love before he thanked his "brother" Yoongi.

"Thank you for loving my new music from ‘Color Vision’ including my song “Blueberry Eyes” featuring my brother Suga from BTS. Thank you Suga for changing my life," he said. "Thank you HKA ARMY for giving so much love to the songs. Fans around the world, I can’t wait to come back to Asia and play for you guys when it’s safe. I had the most incredible time playing in the Philippines, playing in Korea, playing in Japan, Singapore and I can’t wait to come everywhere else. Thank you for having me and I hope that you are staying safe out there. Much love, hope you enjoy my performance. Much love, peace," MAX added.

SO HONORED TO RECEIVE... “BEST POP ARTIST”... AT THE ASIA ARTIST AWARDS... pic.twitter.com/dIMD4zfBc6 — MAX (@MAXMusic) November 28, 2020

