Asia Artist Awards 2020 Winners: BTS, GOT7, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joon Gi win big; BLACKPINK snubbed?
The Asia Artist Awards 2020 took place over the weekend with Super Junior member Leeteuk hosting it. The prestigious South Korean awards show recognised the best of Korean dramas and music industry and presented an award to groups and actors who left everyone talking this year. One of the Daesangs (Grand Prizes) was unsurprisingly taken home by BTS for their international hit Dynamite. The septet bagged Song of the Year along with Best of Best Award and Popularity Award at AAAs 2020.
Soompi reports, apart from the Bangtan Boys, GOT7 also bagged a Daesangs with other awards. The group was presented Performance of the Year. They also took home the trophy for Popularity Award. GOT7 member Jinyoung took home the AAA Potential (Actor) award. Other Daesang winners include Im Young Woong who won Trot of the Year, MONSTA X who bagged Stage of the Year, NCT who was presented the Album of the Year and TWICE, who walked home with Artist of the Year Daesang.
Meanwhile, It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji was also the talk of the town with her AAA Best Artist (Actor) win. She also bagged Hot Issue Award (Actor) with her co-star Kim Soo Hyun. While a number of artists and actors walked home with a trophy, BLACKPINK did not receive any award this year.
Check ou the 2020 Asia Artist Awards 2020 winners list below:
AAA Focus (Singer): AleXa, ONEUS
AAA Focus (Actor): Ahn Eun Jin (“Hospital Playlist”)
Best New Artist (Singer): TREASURE, SECRET NUMBER
Best New Artist (Actor): Han So Hee, Lee Jae Wook
AAA Potential (Singer): IZ*ONE, CRAVITY
AAA Potential (Actor): GOT7’s Jinyoung, Kim Hye Yoon
AAA Groove: BigMan (beatboxer)
Scene Stealer Award: Kim Min Jae (“Peninsula”)
Asia Celebrity (Actor): Lee Joon Gi
Asia Celebrity (Singer): WayV, Kang Daniel
Best Music Video: Stray Kids
Best Pop Artist: MAX, Anne-Marie
Hot Issue Award (Singer): ITZY, Im Young Woong
Hot Issue Award (Actor): Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)
Best of Best Award: BTS
Popularity Award: BTS, TWICE, Im Young Woong, Song Ji Hyo, GOT7’s Jinyoung
AAA Choice (Singer): ITZY, The Boyz
AAA Choice (Actor): Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ju Hyun
AAA Best Icon (Singer): AB6IX, PENTAGON
AAA Best Icon (Actor): Lee Joo Young
AAA Best Emotive (Singer): (G)I-DLE, NCT Dream
AAA Best Emotive (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, Ahn Bo Hyun
Best Acting Award: Lee Joon Hyuk, Jeon Mi Do
AAA Best Actor: Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop
AAA Best Musician: Kang Daniel, IZ*ONE, Song Ga In
History of Songs Award: Super Junior
AAA Best Artist (Singer): MAMAMOO, NCT 127
AAA Best Artist (Actor): Seo Ye Ji, Lee Joon Gi
Daesang — Song of the Year: BTS’s “Dynamite”
Daesang — Trot of the Year: Im Young Woong
Daesang — Stage of the Year: MONSTA X
Daesang — Performance of the Year: GOT7
Daesang — Album of the Year: NCT
Daesang — Artist of the Year: TWICE
