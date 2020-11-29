Asia Artist Awards 2020 Winners: BTS, GOT7, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joon Gi win big; BLACKPINK snubbed?

The Asia Artist Awards 2020 winners were announced over the weekend. While BTS, GOT7, MONSTA X, NCT and TWICE won Daesangs, actors like Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Seon Ho and Ahn Bo Hyun picked up the acting awards.

The Asia Artist Awards 2020 took place over the weekend with Super Junior member Leeteuk hosting it. The prestigious South Korean awards show recognised the best of Korean dramas and music industry and presented an award to groups and actors who left everyone talking this year. One of the Daesangs (Grand Prizes) was unsurprisingly taken home by BTS for their international hit Dynamite. The septet bagged Song of the Year along with Best of Best Award and Popularity Award at AAAs 2020.

Soompi reports, apart from the Bangtan Boys, GOT7 also bagged a Daesangs with other awards. The group was presented Performance of the Year. They also took home the trophy for Popularity Award. GOT7 member Jinyoung took home the AAA Potential (Actor) award. Other Daesang winners include Im Young Woong who won Trot of the Year, MONSTA X who bagged Stage of the Year, NCT who was presented the Album of the Year and TWICE, who walked home with Artist of the Year Daesang.

Meanwhile, It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji was also the talk of the town with her AAA Best Artist (Actor) win. She also bagged Hot Issue Award (Actor) with her co-star Kim Soo Hyun. While a number of artists and actors walked home with a trophy, BLACKPINK did not receive any award this year.

Check ou the 2020 Asia Artist Awards 2020 winners list below:

AAA Focus (Singer): AleXa, ONEUS

AAA Focus (Actor): Ahn Eun Jin (“Hospital Playlist”)

Best New Artist (Singer): TREASURE, SECRET NUMBER

Best New Artist (Actor): Han So Hee, Lee Jae Wook

AAA Potential (Singer): IZ*ONE, CRAVITY

AAA Potential (Actor): GOT7’s Jinyoung, Kim Hye Yoon

AAA Groove: BigMan (beatboxer)

Scene Stealer Award: Kim Min Jae (“Peninsula”)

Asia Celebrity (Actor): Lee Joon Gi

Asia Celebrity (Singer): WayV, Kang Daniel

Best Music Video: Stray Kids

Best Pop Artist: MAX, Anne-Marie

Hot Issue Award (Singer): ITZY, Im Young Woong

Hot Issue Award (Actor): Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Best of Best Award: BTS

Popularity Award: BTS, TWICE, Im Young Woong, Song Ji Hyo, GOT7’s Jinyoung

AAA Choice (Singer): ITZY, The Boyz

AAA Choice (Actor): Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ju Hyun

AAA Best Icon (Singer): AB6IX, PENTAGON

AAA Best Icon (Actor): Lee Joo Young

AAA Best Emotive (Singer): (G)I-DLE, NCT Dream

AAA Best Emotive (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, Ahn Bo Hyun

Best Acting Award: Lee Joon Hyuk, Jeon Mi Do

AAA Best Actor: Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop

AAA Best Musician: Kang Daniel, IZ*ONE, Song Ga In

History of Songs Award: Super Junior

AAA Best Artist (Singer): MAMAMOO, NCT 127

AAA Best Artist (Actor): Seo Ye Ji, Lee Joon Gi

Daesang — Song of the Year: BTS’s “Dynamite”

Daesang — Trot of the Year: Im Young Woong

Daesang — Stage of the Year: MONSTA X

Daesang — Performance of the Year: GOT7

Daesang — Album of the Year: NCT

Daesang — Artist of the Year: TWICE

