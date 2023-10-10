‘Asian looking Spider-Man, it has to be me’: NCT’s Mark jokes with Eric Nam

On the latest episode of Daebak Show with Eric Nam, NCT member Mark made a guest appearance. In the hour-long podcast, the younger idol discussed his fellow celebrity friends, got real about his life and on a lighter note even joked about looking like an Asian Spider-Man. NCT127 came out with their album Fact Check on October 6.

NCT’s Mark mentions looking like Spider-Man

On the hilarious season 3 episode 15 of the Daebak Show hosted by Eric Nam, NCT’s Mark made some unforgettably funny comments. Talking about his looks, the idol said, “If they ever need an Asian-looking Spider-Man, it has to be me”. Fans took note of his statement and supported his idea. They too agree that Mark would make a good Asian looking Spiderman.

Mark also got to talking about many K-pop idols. When asked about his dream team by Eric Nam, he chose EXO’s D.O., G-Dragon, THE BOYZ’s Kevin, fellow NCT member Ten and himself. He quickly rectified and said that he’ll have to take Kevin out and add Eric Nam. Mark also recalled his interaction with Stray Kids’ Felix and the idol host.

More about NCT127’s comeback Fact Check

NCT127 released their music video for Fact Check along with their 5th studio album. Their latest album is a mix of pop, hip-hop, and R&B. On August 26, they released a teaser which gave hints for their album. The main song Fact Check is an upbeat number with catchy beats. The video garnered millions of views within hours of its release. There was a two-hour delay in the release of the music video which got the fans disappointed as this had happened with NCT videos previously also. NCT127’s performance particularly has been appreciated by many fans. As always, their choreography might be difficult but the idols do it with perfection. The group includes nine members, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin.





