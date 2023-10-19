Aspirants Season 2 trailer OUT now: Naveen Kasturia starrer unboxes dreams and ambitions

Aspirants 2 is a slice-of-life drama slated for its release on the 25th of October. Comprising a promising star cast that includes actors Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey, the Apoorv Singh Karki directorial is highly looked forward to by fans. Recently, the makers of the show unveiled its trailer. Check it out inside!

Aspirants Season 2 trailer has now been released

Prime Video has launched the trailer for Aspirants Season 2, which follows the first season's events. The trailer shows how Abhilash, Guri, and SK carve their paths amidst the harrowing challenges of passing the IAS examination. The trailer switches between the past and present, portraying a dual story narrative.

The trailer showcases Abhilash, who has turned into an IAS officer, attempting to balance between the lines of right and wrong at work. The trailer is boxed with love, career, friendship, and dreams and will take you on a roller-coaster of emotions.

Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey opine on Aspirants 2

Discussing the show, Hinduja called it an “exciting journey” boxed with realities, joys, and heartaches and elaborated on the power of self-belief and pushing one’s limitations.

Actress Namita Dubey also opined on the characters of the show. Speaking about Dhairya, she noted how she has immense love to offer and is highly ambitious. “It was an absolute delight to play her once again, and I hope we keep bringing on new seasons for this phenomenal show," she said.

Into the first season of Aspirants...

Aspirants Season 2 is a sequel to its first part. Notably, its story revolves around three UPSC aspirants and unboxes their journey. The series also highlights their friendship and other tussles that they face as they proceed toward having a successful life.

