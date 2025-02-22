ASTRO announces 9th anniversary special digital single release of Twilight; Arohas rejoice

The K-pop group ASTRO is gearing up for a surprise music release! On February 22, the group unveiled a new teaser video, lasting 19 seconds, announcing the release of their special digital single, Twilight. The single is set to drop on February 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 AM IST) to celebrate ASTRO’s ninth anniversary.

The short teaser opens with ‘ASTRO 9th Anniversary’ displayed on the screen. Then, six paper stars appear in the background, followed by a collage of the members, all set to a subtle tune playing in the background. Based on the teaser, one can assume that the video will be a short representation of the boy group’s journey.

As soon as the teaser video for Twilight was released, fans all over the world began pouring their hearts out and sharing their thoughts on social media. One commented, “Thank you for every single day of these 9 years. You have brought so much happiness into our lives.” Another fan wrote, “My heart is bursting with joy! So many mixed emotions and the nostalgia of seeing them together again is overwhelming.” Someone else added, “My heart is beating like a drum. This is so emotional, and it looks beautiful so far... #ASTRO #AROHA.” “We are beyond grateful to have been part of these amazing 9 years with these incredible stars. Thank you for everything, ASTRO. We will always be with you”, another fan wrote.

ASTRO, a South Korean boy group, was created by Fantagio. The group is currently composed of four members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, and Yoon San Ha. Originally a six-member group, ASTRO rose to fame in 2016 with their debut song Spring Up. That same year, they were named to Billboard’s Top 10 list of new K-pop groups. Rocky left the group on February 28, 2023, after his contract with Fantagio expired. He later debuted as a solo artist, continuing his journey in the music industry. Another member, Moonbin, tragically passed away on April 19, 2023, at the age of 25. He was found dead at his home at 8:10 PM by his manager. His passing was later confirmed by his agency, leaving fans heartbroken.