ASTRO announces comeback; Teaser photo released

Astro will put out a new album in the coming month, just 4 months after their last release. Read on to find more.

Aroha it's more music time!

Our favourites just announced a new album. On the midnight of 12 July, Fantagio Music released a teaser photo, announcing Astro’s comeback. The coming soon teaser photo was posted on their official Twitter handle and shocked their eagerly awaiting fans.

At 12 pm on the same day, a moving poster was released along with the announcement of the new album. Astro’s 8th mini-album will be called ‘SWITCH ON’.

The album will be released on 2 August, which is only four months after their last studio album ‘All Yours’ came out in April. This brings a steady flow of music and assurance to their fans, Aroha, who always support all the projects of the six boys. The group’s last album achieved the highest level of success since their debut, selling 280,000 copies and charting worldwide on iTunes and Billboard.

The album announcement comes a month after singer-actor Cha Eun Woo from Astro stepped down from his regular cast position at SBS’s weekly variety show Master in the House. This decision came after Cha Eun Woo expressed a desire to focus more on his career as a singer and actor. He was last seen in fan-favourite drama True Beauty and will be starring in the movie ‘Decibel’ next.

The group debuted in 2016 and has since released 7 mini albums and 2 studio albums along with some solo projects and a subunit of members Moonbin and Sanha. The oldest member MJ was part of a trot group, Super Five, under his original name Kim Myung Jun.

As per the teaser photo, this album seems to have a bright and fresh vibe. We are looking forward to Astro’s new release!

