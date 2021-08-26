ASTRO are in for a dangerous and adventurous space mission in the new ‘ALIVE’ MV teaser

ASTRO released a new MV teaser for ‘ALIVE’ and it is filled with space adventure! The teaser begins with a shot of the spaceships outside Earth. Sanha notices an issue and notifies his members. They all get up one by one and get ready to face the issues together. Accompanied with an electro-pop and futuristic instrumental and will be released on 2nd September at 2:30 pm IST.

On August 24th, UNIVERSE released individual and group concept photos for Astro (MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky, Yoon Sanha)'s new song 'ALIVE' through the app and official social media handles. In the published photo, ASTRO members radiated the charm and personality of the six members in colorful neon lights. The members caught the attention of global fans by harmonizing with the background of a mysterious yet dreamy mood, reminiscent of the universe.

In addition, ASTRO members showed understated charisma and unprecedented visuals by matching shoulder straps with a bespoke suit full of elegance. In particular, the logo patch containing ASTRO's worldview in the universe drew attention and raised expectations for the new song. Previously, ASTRO appeared in the UNIVERSE original entertainment show 'SPACE FORCE A: SECRET GOLDEN BOWL as cadet A6 of the Space Air Force Academy. ASTRO, who captivated fans with their brilliant visuals and a bouncing sense of entertainment, is planning to shoot fans once again with the concept of 'ALIVE', a new song in UNIVERSE Music.

With their 8th mini album 'After Midnight' released on the 2nd, ASTRO not only took the first place in domestic and international charts, but also the first terrestrial music broadcast since their debut, solidifying their position as a global group. The anticipation of what kind of synergy will be exerted by ASTRO members, which is continuing its limitless global upward trend.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.