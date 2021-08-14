ASTRO celebrated their 2000th day anniversary like THIS; Find out NOW

AROHAs, it is time for celebration! On the August 14 episode of 'Music Core', ASTRO took home the win with 8015 points, making this their fourth win for 'After Midnight.' ASTRO's 'After Midnight' beat out BTS' 'Permission To Dance' which ranked second with 6714 points and AKMU’s 'NAKKA' which ranked third with 5589 points.

This is a special win for ASTRO members and their fandom AROHAs as it is the group's first win on a public broadcasting channel on the 2000th day of their debut! Yes, ASTRO debuted on February 23, 2016, with the single 'Hide & Seek' from their first mini-album 'Spring Up'. They were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. It is heartening to see the talented members of ASTRO blossom into such amazing artists and finally get the due credit they deserve with their first-ever win on a public channel music show!

ASTRO made their win on Music Bank on August 13, 2021, through Music Bank with their title track, 'After Midnight'. They had previously also won on The Show and Show Champion in the same week, making it a triple crown. ASTRO thanked their fans for giving them this beautiful honour as they teared up on the encore stage. Congratulations to ASTRO!

