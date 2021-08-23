ASTRO confirms the UNIVERSE track ‘ALIVE’ to be released on THIS date

On August 23rd, Universe said, "The 10th UNIVERSE new song 'ALIVE' has been confirmed with ASTRO on September 2. Also, the schedule and cover image of the new song 'ALIVE' will be posted on the official social media handles at 2:30 pm on August 23rd.” The full version of the music video will be exclusively released through the Universe app.

ASTRO’s UNIVERSE original entertainment 'SPACE FORCE A: SECRET GOLDEN BOWL 'SSAP-DANCE’ is expanding its global fan base through a colorful web entertainment, etc. Meanwhile, the new song 'ALIVE' can be enjoyed through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on September 2.

Meanwhile, ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo and MJ were invited to the newest episode of ‘The Return of Superman’, a long running reality show about famous personalities that take care of their children without their partners. Cha Eun Woo met the adorable Na Eun, Gunhoo and Jinwoo, who instantly took to the dynamic artists. Thanks to ASTRO, who immediately catches the hearts of children like this, the smile on the face of the kids did not go away all day. Cha Eun woo and MJ's meticulous yet sweet parenting skills were definitely commendable.

Also, in Cha Eun Woo's full-fledged acting class, a drama-like chemistry exploded. Naeun and Cha Eun Woo, who reenacted a scene from 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', drew everyone's admiration. It was a scene that made us look forward to the future of Naeun, who dreams to be an actor. The meeting between the kids and ASTRO, who burst into laughter easily, brought joy to the viewers' hearts. They created warm chemistry which was extremely entertaining to watch.

