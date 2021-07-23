ASTRO drops tracklist of upcoming album ‘SWITCH ON’; Title track REVEALED

ASTRO is gearing up for an early August comeback and they are so ready for it! In a new update from the official social media accounts of ASTRO, the tracklist of the upcoming album has been shared by Fantagio Music. Along with this, the information about the title song of the 8th mini-album was shared. It will be called ‘After Midnight’.

‘After Midnight’ will be a fun, up-tempo song with the sound of piano and bass based on a funky disco beat. Member Cha Eun Woo can be seen involved in the lyrical process of the song. He expressed his excitement for the release. Leader JInjin along with member Rocky has done the rap making. 5 other songs ‘Footprint', 'Waterfall', 'Sunset Sky', 'MY ZONE', and 'Don't Worry', each holding the various colors of the ASTRO boys.

The inclusion of the ASTRO members can be seen throughout the making of ‘SWITCH ON’ as Moonbin has participated in writing the lyrics for ‘Footprint’. Similarly, Jinjin has written for ‘Waterfall’ and ‘Sunset Sky’ has lyrics and composition by MJ involving Jinjin and Rocky in the rap making. The rappers of the group have also done the rap for the remaining 2 songs 'MY ZONE', and 'Don't Worry'. Yoon Sanha has dipped their hands in composing 'MY ZONE', and Cha Eunwoo has worked for the lyrics of 'Don't Worry.’ You can check out the tracklist below.

[#아스트로]

ASTRO 8th Mini Album

<SWITCH ON>

Track List 2021.08.02 RELEASE#ASTRO #SWITCH_ON #After_Midnight pic.twitter.com/HrnqMGsDqU

All the members of ASTRO have put their all in the making of this album as their inclusion is not just in the singing and rapping but composition and lyricism too. This goes on to prove their wide spectrum as artists and definitely has all the fans excited for what’s to come.

We look forward to ‘SWITCH ON’ from ASTRO!

