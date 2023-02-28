ASTRO: Fantagio announces Rocky’s departure from group following contract expiration

ASTRO will continue with 5 members as Fantagio has announced the departure of member Rocky. In a notice shared on the group’s fancafe account on February 28, it was revealed that ASTRO member Rocky will be leaving the agency as well as the K-pop group following the expiration of his contract. Meanwhile, members Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin, Moonbin & Yoon Sanha will be continuing with the group after renewing their exclusive contracts. MJ ’s contract renewal will be discussed following his return from the military.

Fantagio’s notice thanks the fans of ASTRO aka Aroha who have continued to support the members of the group. However, they delivered the news soon after saying that after long discussions with Rocky himself who has been with the group for the last 7 seven years following the group’s debut, they have concluded their exclusive contract with them, ending his time in ASTRO as well. They further confirmed that the boy group will continue with the lineup of five members in the future. However, an important note was made by the company saying that for the time being, they will focus on the members’ solo and unit activities in various fields.

Rocky’s letter to Aroha

Just as the announcement was shared, Rocky wrote a letter to his fans where he started off by apologising to his fans for not being able to bring them the good news. He further informed them that he will end his relationship with Fatagio who he has been with for 14 years as well as conclude his time with ASTRO. He called his moments as a member of ASTRO ‘precious’ by taking this time to thank the members as well as the fans. He told the fans that he will not be forgetting the memories he made with them.

Rocky, whose real name is Park Min Hyuk recently acted as one of the contributors to rookie group HAWW’s debut song ‘Wanna Be Love’ which involves his own younger brother Jeonggeun as a member, where he acted as a producer, and composer as well as choreographer. The most recent post on his personal Instagram handle reads “23/2/25 I still” with an emoji of a star which happens to point towards the group’s greeting, ‘Wanna be your star’, had fans hoping for his decision to stay with the group.