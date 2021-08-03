ASTRO, Golden Child & Jeon Somi score big with their recent comebacks; Find out NOW

What a way to start the month of August! Yesterday, on August 2, ASTRO, Golden Child and soloist Jeon Somi released some of their best pieces of music for their fans, and well, it seems like it has certainly struck a chord with the fans! ASTRO's 8th mini-album 'SWITCH ON' ranked at the number 1 spot on iTunes 'K-pop Album' chart in 20 countries, including the United States, the UK, Japan, France, Australia, Denmark, and more.

Not just that, the title track 'After Midnight' ranked number 1 on the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in Mexico, Argentina and more. 'After Midnight' also ranked at the number 1 spot on the iTunes 'K-pop Song' chart in seven different regions, including Malaysia and Singapore. Golden Child's 'GAME CHANGER' achieved outstanding results on domestic Korean charts as well as international music charts! Immediately upon its release, GAME CHANGER's songs charted on Bugs (Korean music chart) and attracted fans' attention. Additionally, they also topped iTunes 'Top K-pop Album Chart', 'Top Album Chart' and 'Top Song Chart' with 'Ra Pam Pam'.

Finally, Jeon Somi's 'DUMB DUMB' took over global music charts, ranking in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan for the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart. Not just that, 'DUMB DUMB' also trended on YouTube, proving the title of 'solo queen' once again. Congratulations to ASTRO, Golden Child and Jeon Somi on their amazing achievement!

