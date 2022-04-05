ASTRO to make their awaited comeback in May, almost a year after ‘Switch On’

According to a music industry official on April 5th, ASTRO has entered the final preparations ahead of their comeback next month. After meeting with fans last month through Moonbin & Sanha's unit activities, ASTRO has confirmed their comeback as a full group at high speed and is showing their hard work'.

Moonbin and Sanha released their second mini album 'Refugee' last month and were active with the title song 'Who'. It is expected that such good energy will lead to ASTRO's activities as a whole. Each member is active not only as a singer, but also as a broadcaster and actor in various fields.

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. On August 2, Astro released their eighth extended play ‘Switch On’, and its title track ‘After Midnight’. On August 10, they received their first win for ‘After Midnight’ on The Show.

On August 11, the group received their second music show trophy for ‘After Midnight’ on Show Champion. On August 13, Astro won their third music show trophy on Music Bank which was their first ever win on the music show and first win on a national broadcast.

On December 27, 2021, Fantagio confirmed that members Jinjin and Rocky will form ASTRO's second sub-unit called Jinjin & Rocky. They debuted with the extended play ‘Restore’ on January 17.

